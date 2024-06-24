Penguin Gentlemen's Kishi Ueno Launches New Manga on July 19

New manga is titled Luccarie no Kawarimono

The July issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on June 19 that Kishi Ueno will launch a new manga titled Luccarie no Kawarimono (The Eccentric of Luccarie) in the magazine's next issue on July 19. The manga will have a color opening page.

The manga centers on a mysterious bar named Luccarie, where strange "birds" work, and where people can make strange orders.

Ueno previously drew the Penguin Gentlemen ( Penguin Shinshi ) manga. Kadokawa released the manga's one volume in April 2019. Yen Press licensed the manga and released it in English in March 2021.

Sources: Ultra Jump July issue, Kishi Ueno 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.