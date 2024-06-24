News
Penguin Gentlemen's Kishi Ueno Launches New Manga on July 19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The July issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on June 19 that Kishi Ueno will launch a new manga titled Luccarie no Kawarimono (The Eccentric of Luccarie) in the magazine's next issue on July 19. The manga will have a color opening page.
【お知らせ】— 上野 綺士/書籍【ペンギン紳士。】🐧 (@reisei_zero) June 19, 2024
ウルトラジャンプさんで漫画を連載します。
タイトルは「ルッカリエの変わり者」です。
8月号(7/19発売)から連載開始になります。
こちらの画像は今日発売の号の予告ページに載せて頂いたものです。
また発売日近くになったら、お知らせさせて下さい…！ pic.twitter.com/Yzze2ejGiE
The manga centers on a mysterious bar named Luccarie, where strange "birds" work, and where people can make strange orders.
Ueno previously drew the Penguin Gentlemen (Penguin Shinshi) manga. Kadokawa released the manga's one volume in April 2019. Yen Press licensed the manga and released it in English in March 2021.
Sources: Ultra Jump July issue, Kishi Ueno's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.