Taiikukan no Satsujin Manga Starts Final Chapter

'swebsite published the first part of the final chapter of's manga adaptation of's(Murder at the School Gym) novel last Saturday. The manga usually publishes each chapter in two parts, so the manga will likely end in the next serialized installment.

Natori launched the manga in Comic Alive+ in June 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 28, and will publish the manga's second volume on November 28.

The novel's story begins with a locked room whodunnit: the death of Kazegaoka school's broadcast club leader inside the old school gym, seemingly a murder. When people begin to point at one of the other students as a suspect, she turns to the school's weirdo, an anime otaku who also happens to be an amateur detective, Tenma Urazome.

The novel was Aosaki's debut novel as a mystery writer, which won him the Ayukawa Tetsuyawa Award for mystery novels in 2012. Aosaki published the Suizokukan no Satsujin (Murder at the Aquarium) sequel novel in 2013, and the Kazegaoka Jūendama Matsuri no Nazo (The Mysteries of the Kazegaoka 50 Yen Festival) short story collection in 2014. The latest novel in the series debuted in 2016, titled Toshokan no Satsujin (Murder at the Library).

Aosaki is the author of the Undead Girl Murder Farce mystery novel series, which launched in December 2015. Aosaki released the fourth novel in the series in July 2023. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan under the title Undead Murder Farce . Haruka Tomoyama launched the manga based on Aosaki's story in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in June 2016. The manga has since moved to the Nemesis magazine in June 2017, and then again to the Comic Days website in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on April 2. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation, and it released the seventh volume in October 2024.

