Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw Ends on January 17

Image via Amazon ©Yana Toboso, Suzuka Oda, Square Enix

The December issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Tuesday that Suzuka Oda 's Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw , the second manga adaptation of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game, will end in its next chapter in the magazine's February 2026 issue on January 17.

Viz Media licensed the manga and published the second compiled book volume in English on October 14. Viz Media describes the story:

Stranded in the world of Twisted Wonderland, Yu must brave a magical school filled with ghosts, monsters, and uncooperative students!

Yu finds herself at Night Raven College, a school for magic users, where the staff and students are getting ready for the interdormitory Spelldrive tournament. It sounds fun, but Yu soon learns that intensity, intrigue, and fierce competitiveness abound!

Oda launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in December 2022. The manga recently went on hiatus in November 2024, and returned on January 17. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in July 2023, and the second volume in July 2024.

Wakana Hazuki and Sumire Kowono launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga in Monthly G Fantasy in March 2021, and it ended in October 2022. The manga's fourth and final volume shipped in December 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and shipped the fourth volume in July 2024.

Hazuki and Kowono launched Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle manga, the game's third main manga adaptation, in Monthly G Fantasy in August 2023. The manga ended on August 18 and the third and final volume shipped on October 27. Viz Media also licensed the manga and shipped the first volume on July 8.

The fourth main manga adaptation, Majiko! 's Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw , published the first volume on February 27. Viz will also start publishing this manga next March.

The franchise previously had a manga anthology volume with stories from various authors, which shipped in November 2020. The second manga anthology shipped in April 2021.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020, and launched in the United States and Canada in January 2022 for iOS and Android devices.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's anime adaptation Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation debuted exclusively on Disney+ on October 29. The ongoing first season will run for eight episodes, and the second season titled Episode of Savanaclaw is already in the production. The overall anime will run for three seasons.