Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

3rd volume set for release in summer

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Wakana Hazuki, Sumire Kowono, Toboso Yana, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.,

Disney Twisted-Wonderland

The second compiled book volume ofand'smanga, the third manga adaptation of thesmartphone game , revealed on August 27 that the series will end with the third volume in summer 2025.

The manga adapts the game's third episode "Shinkai no Shōnin" (The Merchant of the Deep Sea). As the previous Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul and Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw manga centered on the titular dormitories in the stories, the new manga focuses on the students of the Octavinelle dormitory.

Hazuki and Kowono launched the series in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in August 2023. Square Enix shipped the first volume in January 2024.

Suzuka Oda 's Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw , the second manga adaptation of Disney Twisted-Wonderland , returned from hiatus on January 17.

Hazuki and Kowono launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga, the game's first manga adaptation, in Monthly G Fantasy in March 2021, and ended it in October 2022. The manga's fourth and final volume shipped in December 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and shipped the fourth volume on July 9.

Oda launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw manga in Monthly G Fantasy in December 2022.