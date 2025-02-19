News
Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle Manga Ends With 3rd Volume
posted on by Anita Tai
The manga adapts the game's third episode "Shinkai no Shōnin" (The Merchant of the Deep Sea). As the previous Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul and Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw manga centered on the titular dormitories in the stories, the new manga focuses on the students of the Octavinelle dormitory.
Hazuki and Kowono launched the series in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in August 2023. Square Enix shipped the first volume in January 2024.
Suzuka Oda's Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw, the second manga adaptation of Disney Twisted-Wonderland, returned from hiatus on January 17.
Hazuki and Kowono launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga, the game's first manga adaptation, in Monthly G Fantasy in March 2021, and ended it in October 2022. The manga's fourth and final volume shipped in December 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and shipped the fourth volume on July 9.
Oda launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw manga in Monthly G Fantasy in December 2022.
Source: Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle volume 2