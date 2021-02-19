Disney: Twisted-Wonderland Game's Main Story Gets 1st Manga Series

Manga launches on March 18

The April issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed on Thursday that the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game will have a new manga that will adapt the main story for the first time. The manga is titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul , and it will launch in the magazine's next issue on March 18. Sumire Kowono is drawing the manga's art, and Wakana Hazuki is credited for composition.

The franchise previously had a manga anthology volume with stories from various authors, which shipped in November 2020. The second manga anthology will ship on April 27.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020. The first TV ad focused on the Heartslabyul Dormitory, inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland , and the second ad featured The Lion King -inspired Savanaclaw Dorm.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .