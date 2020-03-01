Disney Twisted-Wonderland Game App Launches in March

Aniplex announced on Monday that Disney Twisted-Wonderland , its collaboration smartphone game with Walt Disney Japan , will launch in Japan in March. The game is available for pre-order on the App Store and on Google Play .

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso is handling the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA will animate the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels are performing the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game will center around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that will have rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

Sources: Disney Twisted-Wonderland game's website, 4Gamer (Chihiro)