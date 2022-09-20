Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga adapting smartphone game's main story launched in March 2021

The October issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed last Friday that Wakana Hazuki and Sumire Kowono 's Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on October 18.

The manga's third compiled book volume revealed on July 27 that the manga will end with its fourth volume this winter.

The manga launched in Monthly G Fantasy in March 2021, and adapts the main story of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game for the first time.

The franchise previously had a manga anthology volume with stories from various authors, which shipped in November 2020. The second manga anthology shipped in April 2021.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020, and launched in the United States and Canada on January 20 for iOS and Android devices.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

The Disney Plus subscription service announced in October 2021 that the game is inspiring an anime adaptation project.