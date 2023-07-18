Disney Twisted-Wonderland Game Gets 3rd Manga Adaptation

The August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Tuesday that Wakana Hazuki and Sumire Kowono will launch the third manga adaptation of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle , in the magazine's September issue, which will ship on August 18. Komono is drawing again the manga's art, and Hazuki is credited again for the composition.

© Wakana Hazuki, Sumire Kowono, Square Enix, Disney

The manga will adapt the game's third episode "Shinkai no Shōnin" (The Merchant of the Deep Sea). As the previous Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul and Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw manga centered on the titular dormitories in the stories, the new manga focuses on the students of the Octavinelle dormitory.

Hazuki and Kowono launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga, the game's first manga adaptation, in Monthly G Fantasy in March 2021, and it ended in October 2022. The manga's fourth and final volume shipped in December 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the first volume on July 11.

© Suzuka Oda, Yana Toboso, Square Enix, Disney

The game's novel adaptation by Jun Hioki launched in March 2022 with the title Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Novel Episode 1: Shinku no Bōkun (The Crimson Tyrant). The second novel titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Novel Episode 2: Kōya no Hangyakusha (The Rebel of the Wilderness) will get a release on August 25.

The franchise previously had a manga anthology volume with stories from various authors, which shipped in November 2020. The second manga anthology shipped in April 2021.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020, and in the United States and Canada in January 2022 for iOS and Android devices.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

The Disney+ subscription service announced in October 2021 that the game is inspiring an anime adaptation project.

Update: Added Viz license information for first manga. Thanks, malvarez1.