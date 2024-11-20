Twisted Wonderland Anime Unveils Staff, 3-Season Run, October 2025 Debut

The Twisted Wonderland the Animation project will premiere on Disney+ in October 2025 and run for three seasons. The seasons will adapt the original smartphone game's accompanying manga under the titles Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle.

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Benedizione , Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is serving as chief director and series script supervisor, and Shin Katagai ( The Ossan Newbie Adventurer ) is directing at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Yoichi Kato ( Space Brothers , Aikatsu! ) is credited as the main writer. Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō are designing the characters.

The original game launched in Japan in March 2020. The first TV ad focused on the Heartslabyul Dormitory, inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland , and the second ad featured The Lion King -inspired Savanaclaw Dorm.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

Sumire Kowono and Wakana Hazuki launched a manga based on the game titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine on March 18, 2021. Suzuka Oda launched Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw in the same magazine in December 2022. Kowono and Hazuki launched Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Octavinelle in Monthly G Fantasy on August 18, 2023.

Source: Mantan Web.