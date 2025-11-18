How would you rate episode 4 of

Star Wars

The Bounty Hunters

While a lot ofmedia has been focused on the war between the Republic and the Separatists, the Empire and the Rebellion, and the Jedi and Sith, much less has been centered around the human collateral damage of these conflicts. That is the setting and plot ofexplores, but what it's about thematically is freedom and control.

Sevn is a young woman who has had little control over her own life. As a war orphan, she was enslaved by a mercenary company. With a slave collar around her neck, she was trained to be one of the next generation of soldiers. At the time, the only power she had over her own life was how strong a soldier she became—and so she became the strongest she could be. Then came the night of the Jedi attack.

Like all the other mercenaries—enslaved child soldiers or not—she battled against the Jedi and lost. Down an eye and the sole survivor, she was determined to fight to the end. After all, not doing so was simply another way of dying thanks to the slave collar around her neck. Yet, the Jedi, in an act of well-meaning compassion, unilaterally changed the course of Sevn's life. She disarmed Sevn, removed her collar, and left her free.

However, you don't have to think long about this to realize the implications of the Jedi's action. We have Sevn, the sole survivor of the Jedi attack, with her collar removed. Who wouldn't conclude that she was the Jedi's man on the inside—a traitor to the organization? So, once again, Sevn was left without control in her life. She had only one path: to run.

Throughout the episode, Sevn blames the Jedi for her current life. After all, the Jedi took no responsibility for her actions—simply freed Sevn and went on her way. However, the truth is that she is not blind to the kindness behind what the Jedi did. Thus, having experienced both, Sevn is a woman torn between pragmatism and kindness.

This is the inner conflict she faces in this episode. Pragmatically, she could get all the money she needs to pay off her debts and fix her droid partner—not to mention get a powerful sponsor who could keep her safe from those hunting her. However, that rubs her the wrong way for two reasons. The first is that doing so would have her give up her freedom once again. Sure, now she's consigned to a life on the run, but at least she chooses where she goes and what jobs she takes. The second is that it spat in the face of the kindness she was shown, forcing her to overlook those who are in the same situation she once was. And it is her commitment to do the right thing—to strangers and friends alike that grants her victory in the episode's big fight.

While to IV-A4 it may look like Sevn is a woman who doesn't follow through on her promises, the truth is that she is a person who refuses to take the quick and easy path. If she were a person who could willingly trample on the innocent, she wouldn't be someone who would actually bother fixing IV-A4's fractured personality—someone who would even feel guilt about what she had accidentally done to the droid. Yet, despite being on the run and the odd jobs they have to take, she has been putting IV-A4 before her own wants—it's just that they've had so little that it's taken time to build up enough to be able to fix his problem.

And in the end, Sevn even does what the Jedi did not do in her case—does the kind thing and works to offset all the unintended consequences. She frees the enslaved children but also makes sure there is no organization to come after them. Moreover, they are left with some solid monetary resources and are in the care of people who love them. It's only then that Sevn flies away to her next adventure.

In the end, this episode both critiques and praises the Jedi. It shows that while they might not think their actions all the way through, their heart is in the right place. Though their direct actions save but a few, their inspiration causes a ripple effect of good throughout the galaxy.

