News
The Game Awards 2025 Reveals Nominees
posted on by Anita Tai
The Game Awards announced its list of 2025 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza. Other nominees are Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Supergiant Games's Hades II, Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong and Warhorse Studios's Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach also earned nominations for Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Game Direction.
Donkey Kong Bananza was also nominated for Best Family Game.
Konami's Silent Hill f was nominated for Best Narrative and Best Audio Design. Konatsu Katō earned a nomination for Best Performance as Hinako Shimizu.
Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Mobile Game: Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Best Mobile Game: Sonic Rumble
- Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Action: Ninja Gaiden 4
- Best Action: Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Best RPG: Monster Hunter Wilds
- Best Fighting Game: CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2
- Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Best Fighting Game: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
- Best Family Game: Mario Kart World
- Best Family Game: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Best Sim/Strategy Game: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Best Multiplayer Game: Elden Ring Nightreign
- Best Adaptation: Devil May Cry
- Most Anticipated Game: Resident Evil Requiem
The Player's Voice nominees will be announced on December 1.
The awards ceremony will be held on December 11 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Last year, Astro Bot won Game of the Year, Tekken 8 won Best Fighting Game, Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Art Direction, Best RPG, and Best Narrative, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music.