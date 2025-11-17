The Game Awards 2025 Reveals Nominees

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach , Donkey Kong Bananza , Silent Hill f nominated

The Game Awards announced its list of 2025 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Kojima Productions ' Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Nintendo 's Donkey Kong Bananza . Other nominees are Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , Supergiant Games's Hades II , Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong and Warhorse Studios's Kingdom Come: Deliverance II .

Image via www.kojimaproductions.jp © KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach also earned nominations for Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Game Direction.

Donkey Kong Bananza was also nominated for Best Family Game.

Konami 's Silent Hill f was nominated for Best Narrative and Best Audio Design. Konatsu Katō earned a nomination for Best Performance as Hinako Shimizu.

Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Mobile Game: Persona 5: The Phantom X

Best Mobile Game: Sonic Rumble

Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best Action: Ninja Gaiden 4

Best Action: Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best RPG: Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Fighting Game: CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2

Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Fighting Game: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game: Mario Kart World

Best Family Game: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Sim/Strategy Game: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles

Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World

Best Sports/Racing Game: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer Game: Elden Ring Nightreign

Best Adaptation: Devil May Cry

Most Anticipated Game: Resident Evil Requiem

The Player's Voice nominees will be announced on December 1.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 11 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Last year, Astro Bot won Game of the Year, Tekken 8 won Best Fighting Game, Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Art Direction, Best RPG, and Best Narrative, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music.