Astro Bot Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game also wins Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure
Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024 event on Thursday. The game also won Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure.
Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:
- Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8
- Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Last year, FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon game won Best Action Game. Super Mario Bros. Wonder won Best Family Game, Final Fantasy XVI won Best Score/Music, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure, Pikmin 4 won Best Sim/Strategy, Street Fighter 6 won Best Fighting Game, Hi-Fi Rush won Best Audio Design, and Resident Evil Village VR Mode won Best VR/AR.
Source: The Game Awards 2023 livestream