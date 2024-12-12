Astro Bot Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

Game also wins Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure

Image via PlayStation Store ©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Astro Bot

Team Asobi and'swon Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024 event on Thursday. The game also won Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure.

Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:

Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8

Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Last year, FromSoftware 's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon game won Best Action Game. Super Mario Bros. Wonder won Best Family Game, Final Fantasy XVI won Best Score/Music, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure, Pikmin 4 won Best Sim/Strategy, Street Fighter 6 won Best Fighting Game, Hi-Fi Rush won Best Audio Design, and Resident Evil Village VR Mode won Best VR/AR.

Source: The Game Awards 2023 livestream