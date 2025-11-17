Kohei Kadowaki, Film Label Nothing New Reveal We Are Aliens Anime Film in Video

Staff launch crowdfunding campaign for film slated to open in 2026

Animator Kohei Kadowaki and the film label NOTHING NEW revealed the full-length anime film project Ware Ware wa Uchūjin ( We Are Aliens ) on Monday. The film is slated to open in 2026.

NOTHING NEW is streaming a teaser video for the film.

We Are Aliens centers on Tsubasa and Gyotaro, two boys who as elementary school students became close friends, but jealousy and misunderstandings eventually drove them apart. Years have passed and the two boys have gone in different directions in life. But when the memories from their past come back, they must face what happened between them years ago.

Kadowaki, who was the creator for the BEASTARS second season ending sequence, is credited as the film's planner, scriptwriter, director, storyboard artist, and editor. Kadowaki has also created music videos for YOASOBI . French studio Miyu Productions ( Ghost Cat Anzu , A New Dawn ) is credited for production cooperation, after joining on the project in June. NOTHING NEW is also credited for planning and production.

The staff launched a crowdfunding campaign on Monday on the Motion Gallery website. The campaign aims to cover production and advertising costs, specifically to "improve the quality of the work" and to "distribute the film more widely." The campaign aims to raise 8 million yen (about US$51,700).

NOTHING NEW is a small film company that was founded in 2022 with the aim "to create a world where talent is not crushed."

