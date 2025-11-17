Ranjō Miyake's Hamushi no Hertz Manga Ends on December 12

Manga launched in November 2024

Ranjō Miyake Hamushi no Hertz manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on December 12. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will also ship December 12. 'smanga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on December 12. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will also ship December 12. magazine revealed on November 12 that

The December issue of

The "ensemble comedy" centers on Akito Sakai, an 18-year-old boy living a difficult life, trapped by his father's heartless words. But he gradually starts to break free from his father's curse as he spends time with his stepmother and baby half-sister, until his stepmother decides to divorce his father because of moral harassment. Akito gets frozen with a sense of loss, but tries to change his situation, pushed by his stepmother's last message to him: "There should be freedom to live wherever you want."

Miyake launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in November 2024. The manga's first volume shipped on May 12.

Miyake serialized the Pet manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine, and then Enterbrain (now Kadokawa ) published a Remaster Edition in five volumes in 2009. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020.

The anime and manga also inspired a stage play adaptation. The first stage play, Pet : Kowareta Suisō (The Broken Water Tank), ran in Tokyo in December 2018. The second stage play, Pet : Niji no Aru Basho (The Place Where the Rainbow Is), ran for nine performances at the Kanda Myojin Hall in Tokyo in July and August 2019.

Miyake ended the Imuri manga in July 2020. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Beam in 2006. Kadokawa published the manga's 26th and final volume in August 2020.

Miyake launched the fish manga in Monthly Comic Beam in January 2021, and ended it in April 2024. Kadokawa simultaneously published the manga's first and second compiled book volume in February 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's sixth and final volume in May 2024.

