Live-Action Hirayasumi Series Announces More Cast

NHK revealed new cast members for the live-action series of Keigo Shinzō 's Hirayasumi manga on Monday. The new cast members include:

Comedy duo Asagaya Shimai as themselves

Image via Comic Natalie © NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Misako Renbutsu as Saki Noguchi, the wife of Hiroto's close friend Hideki

Image via Comic Natalie © NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Tarō Suruga as Yasuki Nikaidō, the editor of a manga magazine

Image via Comic Natalie © NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

The series premiered on NHK on November 3.

plays protagonist Hiroto Ikuta in the series.

Nana Mori ( Weathering With You , live-action Insomniacs After School ) plays the role of Natsumi Kobayashi , Hiroto's cousin who moved to Tokyo to study at an art school; and Riho Yoshioka ( Her Blue Sky , live-action Kowloon Generic Romance ) plays Yomogi Tachibana, a real estate agent Hiroto meets by chance.

Kana Matsumoto, Ema Kawawada , and Kōji Taktasuchi are directing the series, with scripts by Yōko Yonaiyama .

NHK will air the live-action series every day from Monday to Thursday at 10:45 p.m. (9:45 q.m. EDT) in the broadcaster's "Yoru Dra" (Evening Drama) programming block. The project will have 20 15-minute episodes over its five-week run.

Image courtesy of Viz Media © 真造圭伍/小学館

At 29 years old, carefree Hiroto Ikuta doesn't have a girlfriend, a full-time job, or a plan for the future—and he couldn't be happier. Hiroto's breezy attitude isn't easy for everyone to understand, though. In a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, Hiroto and the people around him are all just doing their best to figure out this thing called life.

licensed the manga and began publishing it in May 2024. Viz describes the story:

Shinzō launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 30, and the series has over 1.1 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga was nominated for the 15th Manga Taisho awards in January 2022, ranked #18 in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in December 2022, nominated for the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2023, and nominated for Best Continuing Manga Series in the 2nd American Manga Awards.

The manga is also inspiring an anime, with Viz Media co-producing the anime with Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. Production +h. ( The Orbital Children , Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction ) is animating the project.

Denpa has licensed Shinzō's Holiday Junction collection of short manga. The book contains seven one-shot manga. Shogakukan shipped the book in Japan in July 2016.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie