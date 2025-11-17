Chimamire Sukeban Chainsaw's Rei Mikamoto Launches New Horror Manga

Blood Friend manga launches on December 12

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine announced on November 12 that manga creator Rei Mikamoto will launch a new manga titled Blood Friend in the magazine's next issue on December 12.

The violent horror manga is set in an old western-style mansion rumored to be haunted, on the outskirts of a town. A group of elementary school students gather at the mansion for a test of courage. One of the students, a girl who has been overcome with a terrible premonition, tells the group, "One of us will never come back."

©Rei Mikamoto, Kadokawa

Comic Beam

it in March 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in the same month.

Mikamoto launched themanga inin 2009 and ended

A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2016. Two new live-action film adaptations both opened in Japan in 2019.

The sequel manga Chimamire Sukeban Chainsaw reflesh (image right) launched in Monthly Comic Beam in September 2018, and ended in November 2019. The manga was originally announced with a romanized subtitle of "refresh" instead of "reflesh."

Dark Horse Comics published the first six volumes of Mikamoto's Reiko the Zombie Shop manga in North America. Reiko the Zombie Shop was adapted into a three-part live-action video series in 2004. Mikamoto's Kyonyū Dragon manga was also adapted into a live-action movie in 2010. Funimation released the film in North America in 2011.

Mikamoto launched the Iron Ghost no Shōjo (Iron Ghost Girl) manga in Comic Beam in July 2017 and ended it in July 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in August 2018.

Source: Monthly Comic Beam December issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.