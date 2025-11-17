Contest Finally Hands Out Inazuma Eleven Game Prize 7 Years Later – If It Can Find the Winners

1 console generation later, some of potential winners have moved on from grade school to college

Image via store.steampowered.com ©2025 LEVEL 5 Inc.

The manga magazine Monthly CoroCoro Comic announced on Friday that it is finally ready to award the winners of a May 2018 Inazuma Eleven Ares prize drawing — if it can find them. You see, the game has been delayed so long that it finally launched on Friday, over seven years and one console generation later, under an entirely different name: Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road. CoroCoro Comic 's target audience is elementary school children, but some of the readers back then are now entering their first year of college.

So, the magazine's December 2025 issue printed a full-page announcement, asking the 100 winners back then to send a postcard to the magazine's editors with the following information:

Address at time of winning

Name at time of winning

Age and gender at time of winning

Current name

Current address

Current phone number

Email address

Winners who submit their postcards by January 14, 2026 will receive a download code for the Nintendo Switch version of Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road. (Assuming they're still reading CoroCoro Comic …)

The prize drawing giveaway was delayed due to several delays in the game itself. Level 5 , the publisher of Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road stated the main reasons for the delays came from voice recording and multilingual translations, including English. The game finally launched on November 14.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for the PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android. During the games production the name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road. Following multiple delays, the game changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road.