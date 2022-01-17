News
15th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The executive committee for the 14th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Monday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2021 Nominees
Umi ga Hashiru Endroll
John Tarachine
Oshi no Ko (was also nominated last year)
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (was also nominated last year)
Yama Wayama
Jitenshaya-san no Takahashi-kun
Arare Matsumushi
Darwin Jihen
Shun Umezawa
Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite (was also nominated last year)
Uoto
Trillion Game
Ryoichi Ikegami, Riichirou Inagaki
Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō
Look Back
Tatsuki Fujimoto
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 99 individuals, who selected from 235 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2021 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2022, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.
Previous winners include:
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie