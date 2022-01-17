News
15th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Oshi no Ko, Onna no Sono no Hoshi, Chi manga nominated again

The executive committee for the 14th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Monday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2021 Nominees

Umi ga Hashiru Endroll
John Tarachine

Oshi no Ko (was also nominated last year)
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari

Onna no Sono no Hoshi (was also nominated last year)
Yama Wayama

Jitenshaya-san no Takahashi-kun
Arare Matsumushi

Darwin Jihen
Shun Umezawa

Dandadan
Yukinobu Tatsu

Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite (was also nominated last year)
Uoto

Trillion Game
Ryoichi Ikegami, Riichirou Inagaki

Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō

Look Back
Tatsuki Fujimoto

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 99 individuals, who selected from 235 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2021 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2022, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives