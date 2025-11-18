Hoppe-chan Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song Artist, January Debut

The official website of HOPPECHAN -Mystery of the Sun Kingdom and the Black-Cheek Team- ( Hoppe-chan ~Sun Ōkoku to Kuro Hoppe-dan no Himitsu~ ), the television anime based on Sun Jewelry 's original character Hoppe-chan, posted the anime's first promotional video, more cast members, staff, and January premiere on Tuesday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Hope & Jump (feat. Crystal Kay )" by EXILE B HAPPY.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yurie Kozakai as Kuro (Black) Hoppe-chan

Rio Ooki as Yami (Darkness) Hoppe-chan

Kokona Oishi as Doku (Poison) Hoppe-chan

Yūsuke Kondō as Ou-sama (King) Hoppe-chan

Takurō Hijioka as Shitsuji (Butler) Hoppe-chan

Yuzuha Shibata as Nene Satō

New additional staff includes:

The anime will premiere in January on the YBS, Chiba TV , TV Kanagawa , Teletama, BS NTV , Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and Nishinippon Broadcasting channels.

The anime's story is set in a world made of "cuteness" called Sun Kingdom. Ganso Hoppe-chan, who lost her memory, appears in the kingdom. Meanwhile, in the real world, an office worker named Hoho is slowly losing her self-esteem in her work and life, sending her on the verge of becoming lost in life. Somewhere between Ganso Hoppe-chan and Hoho's worlds, their paths cross. Back in Sun Kingdom, toxic Hoppe-chan creatures are creating an "uncute place," and Ganso Hoppe-chan joins the "Guardians" to protect the kingdom.

The anime stars:

Nabeshige is directing the anime at Toon Harbor Works . Sun Jewelry is credited for the original work, and the Friends of the Sun Kingdom are credited for the story concept. Gurin. and Issa Kawaguchi are designing the characters. Yōko Yonaiyama ( mono , Skip and Loafer second season, Ya Boy Kongming! ) is in charge of series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters ) and Saji Komori ( PuniRunes ).

Additional staff members include:

Sun Jewelry , a company that sells accessories, stationery, and other products, created the Hoppe-chan original character in 2010. The company's products are huge hits among elementary and junior high school girls, but the company was forced to file for civil rehabilitation (a form of bankruptcy protection) in 2021 due to the effects of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the company is now celebrating its 15th anniversary with the Hoppe-chan anime.