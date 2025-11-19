Majutsu o Kiwanete Tabi ni Deta Tensei Elf, Moteamashita Jumyō de Ikeru Densetsu to Naru Novels Get TV Anime

A special website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Monshō Sakakibara's Majutsu o Kiwamete Tabi ni Deta Tensei Elf, Moteamashita Jumyō de Ikeru Densetsu to Naru (A Reincarnated Elf, Who Mastered Magic and Embarked on a Journey, Becomes a Living Legend With Excess Lifespan) light novel series.

Image via Majutsu o Kiwamete Tabi ni Deta Tensei Elf, Moteamashita Jumyō de Ikeru Densetsu to Naru anime's special website ©Starts Publishing

The novels' manga adaptation artist kanco also drew a commemorative illustration for the anime announcement:

Image via Majutsu o Kiwamete Tabi ni Deta Tensei Elf, Moteamashita Jumyō de Ikeru Densetsu to Naru anime's special website ©Starts Publishing

The story centers on Liese, an elf who was once a man before reincarnating in another world after an accident ended his otherwise uneventful life. Now having a 1,000-year lifespan, and regretting that he could not accomplish anything in his past life, Liese embarks on a journey to prove that he had lived in this second chance at life. Liese masters all magical skills, and reunites with an anonymous girl he saved once and starts an adventure that will make him a living legend.

Sakakibara launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in 2021. Starts Publishing released one volume of the novel with illustration by Hatori Kyoka in 2022.

kanco 's manga adaptation launched on Starts Publishing 's Novema website in May 2023, under the company's isekai comic label Glast COMICS. The manga also serializes on Starts Publishing 's new manga website Manga Zegra. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in March 2024, and the fifth volume will ship on November 28.