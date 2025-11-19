Live-Action Nanashi Suspense Film Announces 3 More Cast Members

join cast of May 2026 film from

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action film of actor Jirō Satō and manga artist Ryō Nagata's Nanashi (Nameless) manga announces three more of the film's cast members on Wednesday:

Image via Nanashi live-action film's X/Twitter account ©佐藤二朗 永田諒 / ヒーローズ (c) 映画『名無し』FILM PARTNERS

The newly announced cast members are (image above from second left):

Image via Amazon ©Jirō Satō, Ryō Nagata, Hero's Inc.

Satō is both penning the script and starring in the lead role as Tarō Yamada. Hideo Jōjō (live-action The Shadows of Who We Once Were series, 2024 Black Jack series, Believers film, Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai film) is directing the film, which will open in May 2026.

The manga's story begins with an indiscriminate slaughter at a cafe frequented by young people. Security camera footage shows an unarmed man with shaven head, able to seemingly kill people with a simple touch. Police investigation leads to the suspected identity of the murderer: middle-aged man named Tarō Yamada. When the police conduct a search of his apartment, they find the rotting corpse of a woman.

Satō and Nagata launched the manga in Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex website in October 2024. Hero's Inc. published the manga's second compiled book volume on October 29.

Satō has acted in numerous live-action films, including films related to otaku mode, most recently as the character Akikazu Yoshida in the live-action film of Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga, which opened on January 24 earlier this year. Some of his anime roles include Flanagan in Mary and The Witch's Flower , Noboru Kamikawa in Cross Game , and a middle-aged man in Shikizakura . His other roles include Fumihito Kuroki in the 2005 Densha Otoko series, Hosaku Yajima in the live-action Gokusen series, Henpeita Takechi in the 2017 Gintama live-action film, Kanzō Mogi in the 2015 Death Note live-action series, Majime Kamen in the HK/Hentai Kamen live-action film, and Danjūrō Namakubi in Abashiri Ikka The Movie .