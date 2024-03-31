Kengo Hanazawa's Under Ninja Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Manga series also inspired 2023 anime

Image via Amazon Japan © Kodansha, Kengo Hanazawa

This year's 18th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga is getting a live-action movie adaptation. The announcement teased the cast and staff of the upcoming film as "top ninja secret."

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kurō. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in July 2018.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered on October 5. The anime starred Taito Ban as Kurō Kumogakure and Tarusuke Shingaki as Katō.