Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Crossover Anime's Trailer Reveals Staff, Theme Songs, Crossover Fights

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for the Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura crossover collaboration anime on Monday. The trailer reveals the staff, and previews the anime's opening theme song "Fly High" by Atarashii Gakkō! , the ending theme song "Don't Stay" by Lead , and also reveals the other crossover fights in the anime.

Image via Netflix Anime Twitter account 板垣恵介(秋田書店)／範馬刃牙製作委員会 ©2023 サンドロビッチ・ヤバ子, だろめおん, 小学館／拳願会

The fight cards shown in the above trailer include Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama, Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer, and Baki Hanma vs, Ohma Tokita.

Toshiki Hirano ( Baki anime 2018-2024) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , with Atsuo Ishino ( Baki 2018 episode scripts, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor ) penning the scripts. Makoto Takahoko ( Baki 2018-2021 chief animation director) and Shingo Ishikawa ( Baki 2018-2023 character designer) are designing the characters. Kenji Fujisawa is returning from previous Baki anime to compose the music for the crossover, alongside composer Yasuharu Takanashi .

Hiromi Miyawaki is in charge of color setting, while Shunichiro Yoshihara is the art director. Tatsuo Noguchi is the director of photography, while Yuriko Sano is in charge of editing. Yasuyuki Urakami is the sound director.

The anime will debut on Netflix on June 6. The anime will have returning cast members from both franchises.

Netflix describes the anime:

These two martial arts manga masterpieces finally cross paths! An unbelievable collaboration between the anime series "Baki Hanma" and "KENGAN ASHURA," both of which are now streaming only on Netflix , is brought to life in anime! This hard-hitting crossover that could only happen on Netflix is sure to shake the world!

The first anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich 's Kengan Ashura manga premiered on Netflix globally in July 2019. The anime's second part, consisting of episodes 13 to 24, debuted on Netflix that October. The anime's second season first part debuted on Netflix on September 21. The second part will premiere on Netflix in August.

Sandrovich launched Kengan Ashura with Daromeon 's illustrations in the Manga ONE app in 2012 and ended the series in August 2018, but a new arc launched in the Manga ONE app in January 2019.

Baki Hanma is the anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre manga. The anime is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. Baki Hanma debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

The anime's second season premiered with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story in July 2023, followed by the "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuting in August 2023.