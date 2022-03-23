Kengan Ashura Anime Gets Sequel

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich 's Kengan Ashura manga announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a sequel. Netflix will distribute the sequel worldwide.

The sequel will feature the finals of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament and the conclusion of the original story.

The anime premiered on Netflix globally in July 2019. The anime's second part, consisting of episodes 13 to 24, debuted on Netflix that October.

The anime had its world premiere at Anime Expo in July 2018. The manga won a fan voting contest in 2015 to receive the adaptation.

Seiji Kishi ( Danganronpa The Animation , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ) directed the anime at Larx Entertainment . Makoto Uezu ( Akame ga KILL! , The Heroic Legend of Arslan ) was in charge of series composition, and Kazuaki Morita ( Tsuki ga Kirei , Assassination Classroom ) designed the characters. Team-MAX 's Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Naruto Shippūden ) composed the music. MY FIRST STORY performed the theme song "King & Ashley." Hip hop crew BAD HOP performed the anime's ending theme song "Born This Way."

Sandrovich launched Kengan Ashura with Daromeon 's illustrations in the Manga ONE app in 2012 and ended the series in August 2018, but a new arc launched in the Manga ONE app in January 2019.

In the manga's story, businesses and merchants wager large sums of money to hire combatants for unarmed hand-to-hand fighting matches. The winner takes all in these Kengan competitions that originated during the Edo period. Merchants use the fights as a means to resolve disputes with each other. The strong and mysterious Ōma Tokita, whose nickname is Ashura, enters these matches. Nogi Group president Hideki Nogi keeps his ambitions to himself when he meets Ashura. Events begin to swirl around the Kengan fights as Ashura enters the fray.