Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Crossover Anime Announced, Premieres on Netflix on June 6

Netflix announced a Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura collaboration anime during its stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday. The anime will debut on Netflix on June 6. Both Nobunaga Shimazaki (as Baki Hanma) and Tatsuhisa Suzuki (as Ōma Tokita) are confirmed to return as the main leads.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. The most anticipated anime crossover of the year premieres this June only on Netflix 🤜🏻💥 #AJ2024 #AnimeJapan pic.twitter.com/m39xvKEWau — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 23, 2024

Netflix describes the anime:

These two martial arts manga masterpieces finally cross paths! An unbelievable collaboration between the anime series " Baki Hanma " and " KENGAN ASHURA ," both of which are now streaming only on Netflix , is brought to life in anime! This hard-hitting crossover that could only happen on Netflix is sure to shake the world!

The first anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich 's Kengan Ashura manga premiered on Netflix globally in July 2019. The anime's second part, consisting of episodes 13 to 24, debuted on Netflix that October. The anime's second season first part debuted on Netflix on September 21. The second part will premiere on Netflix in August.

Sandrovich launched Kengan Ashura with Daromeon 's illustrations in the Manga ONE app in 2012 and ended the series in August 2018, but a new arc launched in the Manga ONE app in January 2019.

Baki Hanma is the anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre manga. The anime is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. Baki Hanma debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

The anime's second season premiered with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story on July 26, followed by the "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuting on August 24. An anime of the "The Father VS Son Saga" story will be the anime's second half.