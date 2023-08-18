Under Ninja Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, October 5 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga revealed a main promotional video, a new visual, one new cast member, opening theme artist, and October 5 premiere on Friday.

©花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

Kroi performs the opening theme song "Hyper." Additionally, Kōichi Sōma joins the show's cast as Ozu.

The website also revealed more music staff for the anime, including: Yūsuke Seo , Sadahiro Nakano, MK, and Ryu*.

©花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

The anime stars:

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Nobuteru Yuki ( Orange ) is designing the characters. Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar ) is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kurō. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2018.