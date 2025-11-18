New Live-Action Cutie Honey Series Reveals More Cast

The staff for Cute Honey Beloved Enemy , DMM 's new short live-action adaptation of Gō Nagai 's Cutie Honey franchise, announced more cast members on Tuesday.

Image via DMM Short's X/Twitter © Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning-DMM

The cast includes (top row):

sherbet idol group member Rina Hashimoto ( Grapara! ) as Hyoko Kuro, an original character for the series and Honey's greatest nemesis

(bottom row, left to right):

Yui Kitamura (Believers, Copo a Copo) as Natsuko Aki, Honey's superior at the company who aids her

(Believers, Copo a Copo) as Natsuko Aki, Honey's superior at the company who aids her former AKB48 member Haruka Katayama as Miharu Tsunemi, the sales team manager who bullies Honey, Natsuko, and others

member as Miharu Tsunemi, the sales team manager who bullies Honey, Natsuko, and others Genta Shimizu as Seiji Hayami, a mysterious newspaper reporter who secretly helps Honey

Image via DMM Short's X/Twitter © Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning-DMM

The 15-episode short drama series will debut on the DMM Short app on November 25.

Influencer and model Natsuki Abe stars as the titular character.

The classic 1973 manga follows Cutie Honey , an android created by Professor Kisaragi. When he is murdered by an organization seeking the device within her, she seeks revenge.

Nagai's manga has inspired multiple manga remakes, anime adaptations on television and home video, a live-action film, and a 2007-2008 live-action television series. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the original manga and the Cutie Honey aGoGo! manga, written by Shinpei Ito with collaboration from Hideaki Anno .

The franchise most recently inspired the Cutie Honey Universe television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

The series received a stage play in February 2020.

Discotek licensed Re: Cutie Honey for HD Blu-ray Disc release with a new English dub in 2023.