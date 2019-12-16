Cutie Honey Stage Play Reveals Visuals, More Cast

Kei Jōnishi star in February stage play

The official website for the Cutie Honey Emotional stage play in Go Nagai 's Cutie Honey franchise revealed new visuals and cast members for the stage play last week. As previously announced, former NMB48 member Kei Jōnishi (seen below) will star in the play as Cutie Honey.

The other cast members include:

Mizuki Saiba as Sweets Honey



Hina Hiratsuka as Lovely Honey



Yū Kikkawa as Black Honey



Fūko Yagura as Ash Honey (Eins)



Sakura Ayaki as Ash Honey (Zwei)



Teru Ikuta as Aoi Hayami





Hinata Satō as Jumper Honey

Rin Kaname as Cyber Honey

Ayumi Taniguchi as Candy Claw

Ami Tatsuki as Joker Claw

Moe Tsurumi as Harajuku Claw

Sena Horikoshi as Pinky Claw

Rimo Hasegawa as Maid Claw

Shio Yamazaki as Sister Jill

Miyako Maikawa as Panther Zora

Yuriko Kurosawa as Alphonne

Shōko Tamimoto as Miharu Tsuneni

Yūki Kaon as Professor Kisaragi

Yua Mikami as Ayuko Satō

Michiko Ōhashi as Naoko

Rina Miyazaki as Natsuko Aki

The play will run from February 6-9 in Tokyo at the Ikebukuro Sunshine Gekijō. Ichidai Matsuda is penning the script and directing the play.

The classic 1973 manga follows Cutie Honey, an android created by Professor Kisaragi. When he is murdered by an organization seeking the device within her, she seeks revenge.

Nagai's manga has inspired multiple manga remakes, anime adaptations on television and home video, a live-action film, and a live-action television series. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the original manga and the Cutie Honey aGoGo! manga, written by Shinpei Ito with collaboration from Hideaki Anno .

The franchise most recently inspired the Cutie Honey Universe television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.