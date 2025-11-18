NACHERRY Singer-Voice Actor Unit to Cease Activities

founded unit in September 2021, will hold last concert in March

The official website for the NACHERRY singer- voice actor unit announced on Monday that the unit will cease activities and go on indefinite hiatus beginning on March 31, 2026. The statement added that the hiatus was decided after discussions between the staff and the unit's two members.

The duo's final concert before entering hiatus, " NACHERRY LAST LIVE 'Be Forever!!'", will take place at the duo MUSIC EXCHANGE venue in Tokyo on March 14.

Natsumi Murakami and Chiemi Tanaka founded the NACHERRY unit in September 2021. Both members also voice and sing as characters in the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise , with Murakami playing the character Ai Miyashita, and Tanaka playing the character Rina Tennōji.

Under NACHERRY , the duo has performed a number of anime theme songs, such as the opening theme song "Eclipse" for The Little Lies We All Tell , the opening theme song "My dream girls" for Gushing Over Magical Girls , the ending theme song "Loop" for Quality Assurance in Another World , and the opening theme song "Honey Lemon" for The Shiunji Family Children .

Source: NACHERRY official website

