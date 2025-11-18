Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 Casts Yoshiko Sakakibara as Tengen

Sakakibara also narrates new season, continuing on from season 2

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The official website for theanime confirmed on Wednesday thatwill voice the character Tengen in, the first part of the third season of the anime. Sakakibara will also continue as the narrator for the anime, as she did in the anime's second season.

The anime will premiere on January 8, and will air on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution , known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened simultaneously in Japan on November 7 on both IMAX screens and regular theaters. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

The cast for the third season includes:

Shōta Goshozono ( JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie , Ranking of Kings ) returns to direct the series at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , DAN DA DAN ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Animation directors Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa return, but this time to design the characters. Yoshimasa Terui ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , Hi Score Girl ) will compose the music for the season.

Other staff members include:

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub .

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan on May 30 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.