Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Compilation Film Opens at #1, Chainsaw Man Anime Film Drops to #4

Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

compilation film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 417,700 tickets and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

The film, known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened on November 7 simultaneously on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.

Kōji Yusa voices the character Naoya Zen'in in the film.

The third season will premiere in Japan in January 2026.



Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, dropped from #1 to #4 in its eighth weekend. The film sold 138,500 tickets and earned 218,202,900 yen (about US$1.40 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 5.43 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 8,318,223,600 yen (about US$53.74 million).

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.



The live-action film of'sanime film stayed at #6 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 96,983,300 yen (about US$626,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,950,290,000 yen (about US$12.60 million).

The film opened in Japan on October 10.

SixTONES member Hokuto Matsumura ( Suzume 's Sōta Munakata) stars in the live-action film.

Spoon is producing the film, and TOHO is distributing. Yoshiyuki Okuyama directed the film, and Ayako Suzuki wrote the script. Ayatake Ezaki composed the music. Kenshi Yonezu performs the theme song "1991."

The 5 Centimeters per Second anime opened in Japan in 2007. The film is split into three individual segments. Shinkai directed, wrote, and storyboarded the anime film, and was also the sound director, producer, and art director. Tenmon composed the music.



Image via Sumikko Gurashi franchise's website ©2025 日本すみっコぐらし協会映画部

Sumikko Gurashi

(The Sky Kingdom and the Two Children), the fourth anime film of's, dropped from #4 to #7 in its second weekend.

The film opened on October 31 and sold a total of 208,000 tickets and earned 253 million yen (about US$1.64 million) in its first four days.

Yoshihiko Inohara and Manami Honjō return as narrators for the film at Fanworks .

Naomi Iwata ( Pingu in the City , Obake Zukan ) directed the fourth film at Fanworks . Takashi Sumita returned from the first and third Sumikko Gurashi films as the scriptwriter. Kaori Hino similarly returned from the first and third films as art director. Kaela Kimura performed the film's theme song "Kimi no Kasa" (Your Umbrella).

Asmik Ace, Inc. is distributing the film.



Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, dropped from #5 to #9 in its 17th weekend. The film earned 101,290,800 yen (about US$654,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 37,700,054,900 yen (about US$243 million).

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.



4K restoration screenings of Studio Ghibli 's Princess Mononoke film climbed back up to #5 from #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 175,820,300 yen (about US$1.13 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 982,722,500 yen (about US$6.34 million).

The second film in the Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen finale trilogy opened outside of the top 10, but still earned 105,561,590 yen (about US$682,000) in its first three days. The film opened in Japan on November 7.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC