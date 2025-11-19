Homura: The Crimson Warriors Visual Novel Launches in English Next April

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that the Homura: The Crimson Warriors ( Kurenai no Homura: Sanada Ninpou Chо̄ ) visual novel will launch in English physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in April 2026 in North America and Europe. (The game will launch digitally for Europe one month earlier in March.)

The company describes the story:

Now firmly in control, the Tokugawa shogunate is scheming to eliminate the Toyotomi clan, a long-standing thorn in its side.

In response, the Toyotomi clan has decided to confront the Tokugawa head-on, using Osaka Castle as their stronghold. Calls for support were sent to daimyo throughout the nation and a mere few answered the call. One of these brave warriors was Nobushige Sanada, the second son of the Sanada family who was cast away to Mt. Kudo on house arrest after the Battle of Sekigahara.

Alongside Nobushige on his escape from Mt. Kudo are the Sanada Ten Braves, ten ninjas who serve him even after their exile. Standing in their way are the Ura Yagyu, a group comprised of assassins who have carried out many killings under orders from the shogunate, mysterious swordsmen, and mighty warriors.

This is the final chapter of the Warring States period. It is a tale of the bonds and way of life shared by the Nobushige Sanada and the Ten Braves who gather at Osaka Castle.