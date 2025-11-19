Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death Game Launches in West in February 2026

Mystery visual novel ships on February 26

Aksys announced on Tuesday that it will launch Imagineer 's Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death visual novel in the west on February 26 for the Nintendo Switch.

The company describes the story:

Decades ago, a famous landscape artist was brutally murdered while painting late at night. At that time irregularities were found in the case and the primary suspect died in an apparent suicide. The case was closed and, over time, nearly forgotten. Thirty years later your university club, the Mystery Research Club, pries open old wounds, revisiting this unsolved case as a research assignment. Unexpected new clues are revealed as you use your secret ability to peer into the past, viewing key items and events in a new light. Use your uniquely gained knowledge to steer conversations and interviews with witnesses and potential suspects. Maintain your own secrets while uncovering a series of long-buried mysteries leading to the true killer.

The game launched in Japan for Nintendo Switch on December 12.

Source: Press release