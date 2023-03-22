Undead Girl Murder Farce Novels Get TV Anime

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that Yugo Aosaki 's Undead Girl Murder Farce is inspiring a television anime that will debut on Fuji TV 's +Ultra block in July. The anime's staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual:

The series will star:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Aya Rindo

as Aya Rindo Taku Yashiro as Tsugaru Shinuchi

as Tsugaru Shinuchi Makoto Koichi as Shizuku Hasei

Mamoru Hatakeyama ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Noboru Takagi ( Golden Kamuy ) is handling series composition. Noriko Itou ( Kakegurui ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Zerogo Iwamoto. Naho Kozono ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is serving as sub-character designer and chief animation director. Yuma Yamaguchi ( I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI ) is composing the music. Kazuhiro Wakabayashi ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is the sound director.

Aosaki launched the novel series in 2015. Kodansha published the novel's third volume in April 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

The end of the 19th century—a vampire's wife is murdered, and the detective known as the "cage user" is called in to solve the crime. But there's more to the detective and the curtained birdcage he carries...after all, when solving a case involving a monster, it might just take one to know one!

Haruka Tomoyama launched the manga adaptation based on Aosaki's story in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Sirius magazine in June 2016. It has since moved to the Nemesis magazine in June 2017, and then again to the Comic Days website in September 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2018.

Update: Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide exclusing Asia as it airs in Japan. Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)