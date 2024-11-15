Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novels Get Anime

debuted story in April 2020 with manga adaptation in May 2021

Hobby Japan announced on Friday that Shisui Meikyou and tef's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members ( Shinjiteita Nakama-tachi ni Dungeon Okuchi de Korosarekaketa ga Gift "Mugen Gacha" de Level 9999 no Nakama-tachi o Te ni Irete Moto Party Member to Sekai ni Fukushuu & "Zamaa!" Shimasu! ) light novel series is getting an anime in 2025. Hobby Japan streamed a video for the announcement to commemorate Hobby Japan Novels' 10th anniversary:

© Shisui Meikyou, tef, Hobby Japan, J-Novel Club

When Light is kicked out of the Concord of the Tribes, his former comrades instantly turn on him. Light escapes this diabolical act of betrayal by the skin of his teeth...only to find himself in the deepest part of the Abyss, the most dangerous dungeon in the realm! To avoid being eaten by carnivorous monsters, he uses the Unlimited Gacha, his sole magical skill. But where it previously only produced junk items, this time Mei—a gorgeous Level 9999 fighter in a maid outfit—springs forth! Fast forward three years and Light has carved out his own kingdom in this backwater dungeon, summoning more beautiful Level 9999 warriors who swear absolute fealty to him. Now a powerful Level 9999 Overlord himself, Light plans to ascend to the surface and take revenge on his betrayers one by one!

licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shisui began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in April 2020. Hobby Japan published the first print volume with illustrations by tef in May 2021, and the 11th volume will ship on November 19.

Takashi Ohmae launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on November 8. Seven Seas licensed the manga.

Source: Hobby Japan 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.