J-Novel Club Licenses 10 New Light Novels, 1 New Manga

J-Novel Club announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that it has licensed the Re:RE — Reincarnator Executioner ; Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke ; Yuri Tama: From Third Wheel to Trifecta ; Yashiro-kun's Guide to Going Solo ; The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom ; Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World ; Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade ; Seventh ; Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level ; and Full Metal Panic! Short Stories light novels. J-Novel Club also licensed the manga adaptation of Kenichi 's Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World light novel.

J-Novel Club also announced license rescues of the following titles formerly licensed by Sol Press : Nekomata Nuko's Why Shouldn't a Detestable Demon Lord Fall in Love?! , Hayaken 's Redefining the META at VRMMO Academy , Kouka Kishine 's Battle Divas , Shinobu Yuki 's Strongest Gamer - Let’s Play in Another World , Shin Kouduki's I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage , Tsukikage 's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! , and Akatsuki's The GM Has Logged Into Another World .

J-Novel Club describes writer Ryuu Nakajima and illustrator Nokito's Re:RE — Reincarnator Executioner ( Re:RE Tenseisha o Korosu Mono ):

Dill Steel-Link has always played heroes on stage, but he never wanted to be one. A veteran of the Holy Wars waged between the Terean Empire and the Titans, he finds himself flung into an even fiercer conflict. The otherworldly Reincarnators, wielding supernatural Skills, possessed the bodies of the dead and brought carnage to the land of Redguard. Five years later, Dill still seeks the body of his daughter, Iris, a victim of the Reincarnators. Accompanying him are Nue Kirisaki, an orphan girl with much more to her than meets the eye, and Sid Faron, the lone survivor of a Reincarnator massacre whose own father became one of the enemy. As Dill and the children make their way back to the great city of Vulcan, they must fight through waves of immortal Reincarnators and the mysterious conspiracy that surrounds them. Dill's objectives, however, will not change. He has only two goals—to get back his daughter's body, and execute any Reincarnator who stands in his way.

J-Novel Club has the first two parts of the first volume already available.

Ryuu Nakajima released the first volume under Overlap in January 2021, and the second volume on April 25.

J-Novel Club describes writer Ichibu Saki, illustrator Nemusuke, and character designer Ushio Shirotori 's Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke ( Moto, Ochikobore Kōshaku Reijo desu. ):

Claire Martino has a fairy-tale life anyone would envy, with a noble upbringing, a crown prince for a fiancé, and a promising future ahead of her as Noston's most powerful mage. That is, until everything crashes down around her when all of the family magical talent goes to her half sister, Charlotte, instead. With her engagement broken and reputation tarnished, Claire flees the only life she's ever known and sets off on an adventure to find the freedom she's craved all along. It's anything but easy, but fortunately for a girl with dignity, talent, and a whole lot of bravery, nothing is impossible...even turning out to be a video game character! Much to her surprise, Claire finds herself periodically teleported to modern-day Tokyo where Claire Martino is no more than a side character in the classic dating sim game Upstart: Eternal Love. Yet even that won't stop Claire from saving the day so she can unlock the good ending of her own route.

J-Novel Club under its J-Novel Heart imprint has released the first two parts of the first volume.

Ichibu Saki began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in March 2020, and ended it in May 2020. Mag Garden published the first print volume with illustrations by Nemusuke in December 2020, and the third volume shipped on May 10.

Ushio Shiratori launched a manga adaptation on Mag Garden 's MAGCOMI website in September 2020. Mag Garden published the third volume on April 14.

J-Novel Club describes Bancha Shibano's manga adaptation of author Kenichi and illustrator Nem 's Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World ( Isekai Tensei no Bōkensha ) novel:

After waking up at his own funeral, Tenma Otori gets a second chance at life when a god from another world presents him with an enticing offer: if Tenma agrees to be reincarnated in order to save their dying world, the gods will bestow cheat abilities upon him. Tenma accepts, and is reborn in a lush fantasy world filled with demi-humans, magic spells and items, monsters, mysterious forests, and more! As he grows, more of his gods-given powers and abilities—including his unique power to befriend adorable monsters like slimes and baby wolves—are revealed to his adoptive parents, two former master adventurers, and his grandfather, a famous wizard. But one fateful day, three mysterious strangers shatter the tranquility of Tenma's village by trying to kidnap him, and that's where Tenma's adventure really begins…

The first chapter of the manga is already available.

Shibano launched the manga adaptation on Mag Garden 's MAGCOMI website in May 2018. Mag Garden published the manga's sixth volume on February 14.

Kenichi began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in January 2015, where it is still ongoing. Mag Garden published the first print volume with illustrations by Nem in February 2019, and the 13th volume shipped on May 10.

J-Novel Club describes author toshizou and illustrator Kuro Shina's Yuri Tama: From Third Wheel to Trifecta :

Yuna Momose and Rinka Aiba were made for each other, and their whole school knows it. Between Yuna 's princess-like elegance and Rinka's prince-like charm, all their classmates see them as the ideal couple. Yotsuba Hazama is no exception to that, but she is exceptional in another way: she's somehow managed to become fast friends with both of them! Having the whole school's favorite ship as her two best friends isn't exactly easy, though. Not only does it make everyone treat Yotsuba like a particularly obnoxious third wheel, it makes her feel like one too! Or at least it does, until one day, Yuna asks her out. And then Rinka asks her out too! And Yotsuba, whose social anxiety never seems to kick in until after she's already messed something up...says yes to both of them, without sparing so much as a single thought for the consequences. Oops! Now Yotsuba only has one choice: keep her accidental two-timing under wraps and make both of her new girlfriends as happy as she possibly can!

The first and second parts of the first volume are already available.

toshizou published the first short story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in February 2021, followed by a second short story in the same month. Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by Kuro Shina in November 2021, and the second volume shipped on May 25.

J-Novel Club describes author Dojyomaru and illustrator Kou Kusaka's Yashiro-kun's Guide to Going Solo ( Yashiro-kun no Ohitorisama Kōza ):

Shigeaki Yashiro is proud to be a loner, doing his own thing without getting involved with others. From studying alone in a karaoke room to relaxing by himself in open-air hot springs, Yashiro is an expert in finding the perks of doing things solo. But his solitary existence begins to unravel when Kanon Hanamizawa, one of the popular girls at school, asks him to teach her his ways. She knows just how exhausting keeping up with all the latest trends can be, especially since she's afraid to talk about her own uncool hobbies. Yashiro becomes Hanamizawa's reluctant teacher, but soon finds himself tangled in the antics of his apprentice's popular friends.

The first two parts of the first volume are already available.

Dojyomaru launched the first novel volume under Overlap with illustrations by Kusaka in June 2021. Overlap will publish a second volume titled Yashiro-kun no Ohitorisama Kōza After on July 25.

J-Novel Club is also releasing Dojyomaru 's How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom novel series digitally. J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga digitally.

J-Novel Club describes author Fudeorca and illustrator toi8 's The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom ( Horobi no Kuni no Seifukusha ~Maō wa Sekai o Seifuku Suru Yō desu~ ):

As a self-professed no-lifer, Yuri idles his days away in front of a computer. This all changes the moment his life in Japan comes to an abrupt end and he finds himself reborn in the strange new world of the Shiyalta Kingdom. His new life includes everything he once lacked: loving parents, a comfortable home, and a promising future breeding and raising birds on his dad's ranch. For centuries, the kingdom he now calls home has enjoyed peace and prosperity, shielded by friendly nations that, like Shiyalta itself, were established with the collapse of a once-great empire. War is a distant problem, relevant only to Shiyalta's ruling families whose warriors periodically set out to join the fighting upon massive birds trained by Yuri's dad and others. But this peaceful existence can't last forever. Something rotten lies at the heart of the kingdom, and it doesn't take someone with Yuri's exceptional intelligence to realize that those distant battles will only remain irrelevant for so long.

The first two parts of the first volume are already available.

Fudeorca began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2015, where it is still ongoing. Overlap published the first print volume by toi8 in April 2020, and the fifth volume shipped on March 25.

J-Novel Club describes author Meikyou Shisui and illustrator tef's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World ( Shinjiteita Nakama-tachi ni Dungeon Okuchi de Korosarekaketa ga Gift "Mugen Gacha" de Level 9999 no Nakama-tachi o Te ni Irete Moto Party Member to Sekai ni Fukushuu & "Zamaa!" Shimasu! ):

When Light is kicked out of the Concord of the Tribes, his former comrades instantly turn on him. Light escapes this diabolical act of betrayal by the skin of his teeth...only to find himself in the deepest part of the Abyss, the most dangerous dungeon in the realm! To avoid being eaten by carnivorous monsters, he uses the Unlimited Gacha, his sole magical skill. But where it previously only produced junk items, this time Mei—a gorgeous Level 9999 fighter in a maid outfit—springs forth! Fast forward three years and Light has carved out his own kingdom in this backwater dungeon, summoning more beautiful Level 9999 warriors who swear absolute fealty to him. Now a powerful Level 9999 Overlord himself, Light plans to ascend to the surface and take revenge on his betrayers one by one!

The first part of the first volume is already available.

Shisui began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in April 2020, and it is still ongoing. Hobby Japan published the first print volume with illustrations by tef in May 2021, and the fourth volume shipped on May 19.

Takashi Ohmae launched a manga adaptation Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in May 2021, which is still ongoing. Kodansha published the fourth volume on May 9. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in December.

J-Novel Club describes author Maito Ayamine and illustrator Cierra's Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade ( Shinigami ni Sodaterareta Shōjo wa Shikkoku no Ken o Mune ni Idaku ):

Olivia is just a baby when the mysterious Z finds her at a temple in the depths of the Forest of No Return. From that day on, the temple becomes her home and Z her family. Z, a god of death, educates her in the ways of the world, in combat, and in the long-forgotten arts of magic—right up until the day Z disappears. Olivia leaves the forest for the first time in search of Z with its ebony blade in hand. Out in the wider world, all is not well. A bitter war rages between the Asvelt Empire and the Kingdom of Fernest, and Fernest is losing badly. When Olivia shows up on Fernest's doorstep with a sack of imperial heads looking to volunteer, the royal army happily welcomes her into its ranks. Thanks to Z's training, she quickly proves herself as a ferocious warrior. In fact, she might be just what Fernest needs to turn the tide of the war...but will they accept her lack of people skills and disregard for discipline? And will she ever see Z again?

The first two parts of the first volume are already available.

Ayamine began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in January 2018, and it is still ongoing. Overlap published the first print volume with illustrations by Cierra in July 2018, and the first part of the seventh volume shipped on April 25.

Suiren Matsukaze launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in July 2019, and the manga's fourth volume shipped in October 2021.

J-Novel Club describes author Yomu Mishima and illustrator Tomozo 's Seventh :

In a world of swords and magic, where the Goddess is revered, Lyell Walt was fortunate enough to be born the first son and heir to an earldom. That is, until his parents disown him for losing pitifully in a fight with his younger sister, Ceres. Lyell had once been hailed as a prodigy—a wonder child—but the birth of his sister changed everything. After Ceres wounds him in their duel, an enigmatic old man swoops in to rescue Lyell and bestows upon him a necklace containing a jewel that has been blessed by the goddesses and passed down through the last seven generations of Walt leaders. As Lyell sets out, necklace in hand, will he be able to prove himself despite his humiliating loss to his sister? And moreover, will he be able to solve the mystery behind Ceres's monstrous strength and the strange sway she seems to hold over his entire family?

The first two parts of the first volume are already available.

Mishima began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in December 2014, and ended it in December 2015. Shufunotomo published the first print volume with illustrations by Tomozo in December 2015. The 10th and final volume shipped in October 2020.

Seven Seas also publishes Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim light novel series, and has also licensed Mishima's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! novel series.

Trapped in a Dating Sim inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime and is also streaming an English dub .

J-Novel Club describes author Tarisa Warinai and illustrator Saki Ukai 's Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level ( Isekai Meikyū no Saishinbu o Mezasō ):

The first two parts of the first volume are already available.

Warinai began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2012, and it is still ongoing. Overlap publishes the story in edited print versions with illustrations by Saki Ukai , and it released the first volume in July 2014. It released the 16th volume in August 2021.

Keisuke Satō launched a manga adaptation in Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in July 2019. Overlap published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2021. Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the first volume in September 2021.

J-Novel Club describes Shoji Gatoh 's Full Metal Panic! light novel series:

Sagara Sousuke is your average Japanese high school student. He gets love letters in his shoe cubby—which he mistakes for bombs. He helps out the student council—by interrogating suspected vandals. He even models for art class—by engaging in guerrilla combat! The presence of the war-addled military geek drives Chidori Kaname crazy, but she can't deny that he makes life exciting. Even after he booby traps their beach supplies and agrees to date another girl (merely to gain “field experience” of course), she just can't leave this lone wolf alone!

The first two parts of the first volume of Full Metal Panic! Short Stories are already available.

The original Full Metal Panic! light novel series debuted in 1998, and Fujimi Shobo published the series' 12th and final novel in the main series in 2010. The novels have more than 11 million copies in print. J-Novel Club is releasing the series digitally.

The franchise inspired the 24-episode Full Metal Panic! TV anime series in 2002, the 12-episode Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu TV anime in 2003, the 13-episode Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid TV anime series in 2005, and the Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory TV series in 2018. Additionally, the light novels inspired the Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid video anime episode in 2006.

The original novel series has also inspired several manga spinoff series, as well as several light novel spinoffs (including Another ) and short story collections. Naoto Ōkuro published the Full Metal Panic! Another spinoff novel series from August 2011 to February 2015. Shikidouji illustrated both the original Full Metal Panic! series and Full Metal Panic! Another .

