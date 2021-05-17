Seven Seas Licenses Necromance Manga, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Light Novels

The Girl I Want is So Handsome! , The Two Lions , Kiruru Kill Me manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday that it has licensed Yuama's The Girl I Want is So Handsome! , Yūki Dōmoto's Necromance , Nagisa Furuya 's The Two Lions , Yomu Mishima and Nadare Takamine's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! , and Yasuhiro Kano 's Kiruru Kill Me . It also licensed Haruki 's Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Seven Seas will publish Yuama's The Girl I Want is So Handsome! ( Ikemen Sugi Desu Shiki- senpai ! ) yuri manga in a single complete omnibus volume both physically and digitally in December. Seven Seas describes the manga:

When Hinami bumps into an older girl named Shiki, she falls head over heels. Shiki is sexy, easygoing, and has an amazing undercut. In order to get closer to Shiki, Hinami starts lurking around the basketball club. But though Hinami's crush is obvious to everyone else, it goes right over Shiki's head. When Hinami tries to confess her feelings to Shiki, Shiki thinks Hinami wants to become the club manager! Can Hinami get Shiki to understand her true feelings?

Yuama launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2018, and Ichijinsha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in October 2019.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yūki Dōmoto's Necromance fantasy manga both physically and digitally in October. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Shibuki was cursed with undeath when he struck down the Demon King, and can no longer even touch Safi, his beloved priestess. To make matters worse, Shibuki learns that the Demon King survived. He gathers a group of adventurers to seek out the Demon King, defeat him once and for all, and remove the curse so Shibuki can embrace his beloved Safi once again.

Dōmoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final volume on January 15.



Seven Seas will publish the one volume of Nagisa Furuya 's The Two Lions ( Futari no Lion ) boys-love manga both digitally and physically in December. Seven Seas describes the manga:

To escape his reputation as a misunderstood loner, Leo attends a university far from home. His attempts at making friends aren't going so well until he meets someone who recognizes him—friendly and laidback Junpei, who went to the same high school as he did. Can Leo break out of his shell and navigate his new friendship as it grows into something more? This Teen-rated BL tale will warm your heart.

Furuya published the manga in Gentosha 's Rutie magazine in 2018. Gentosha published the manga's book volume in February 2019.



Kodansha Comics also licensed Furuya's Summer of You ( Kimi to Natsu no Naka ) manga, and will release it on July 13.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yomu Mishima and Nadare Takamine's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! ( Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu! ) science-fiction iseki light novel series both physically and digitally in November under its Airship imprint. Seven Seas describes the novels:

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

Mishima began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. Overlap began publishing print versions of the story with art by Takamine, beginning with the first volume in July 2020. Overlap published the third volume on April 25.

Seven Seas also publishes Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim light novel series, and it published the second volume on March 11.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yasuhiro Kano 's Kiruru Kill Me manga both physically and digitally in October. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Aoi Nemo is a big-ticket businessman whose face has appeared on all the magazines, and there's a price on his head. Coming to collect is Akaumi Kiruru, an assassin as deadly as she is beautiful. But the person who requested the hit was Aoi himself! From the moment he laid eyes on her, Aoi fell for this femme fatale, and he'll do whatever it takes to spend more time with her: even if it means risking his own life. Don't miss this zany comedy about losing your head over love!

Kano launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 4.

Kano previously drew the Pretty Face manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2002 to 2003. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all six volumes of the manga in English. Kano also previously drew the M×0 manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2006 to 2008. Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga.

Kano most recently launched the Kiss x Death manga in Shonen Jump+ when the service launched in 2014. Kano ended the manga with the seventh volume in 2018.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Haruki 's Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm (Joshi-Ryō Neko no Tama-san) manga both physically and digitally in November under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Follow the everyday domestic “adventures” of ten residents of a women's dormitory in this sexy manga series. The ladies adopt a cute cat off the street, and from that moment on, he's sticking his nose in everyone's business! Who's dating who? Who's into casual flings? Who's into girls? The cat sees all.

Haruki launched the manga in Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 2018. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's first volume in August 2019.

Haruki 's other manga include Kisei Jūi Suzune ( The Parasite Doctor Suzune ) and The Hired Gun ( Koroshiya-san ). The former inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2011 along with a companion film. Media Blasters released both films on home video. The latter inspired a 10-episode series of three-minute anime shorts in 2013.

Source: Press releases