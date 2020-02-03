Pretty Face's Yasuhiro Kano Launches New Manga on February 23

Saruru Kill Me manga focuses on relationship between assassin in love, invincible target

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website announced on Monday that Yasuhiro Kano will launch a new manga titled Saruru Kill Me on the website on February 23. The manga will focus on the relationship between an assassin in love and an invincible target.

Kano previously drew the Pretty Face manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2002 to 2003. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all six volumes of the manga in English. Kano also previously drew the M×0 manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2006 to 2008. Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga.

Kano most recently launched the Kiss x Death manga in Shonen Jump+ when the service launched in 2014. Kano ended the manga with the seventh volume in 2018.

Source: Shonen Jump+