Kodansha Comics, Vertical License Summer of You, Haru's Curse Manga

Chasing After Aoi Koshiba , A School Frozen in Time also licensed

Kodansha Comics and Vertical announced new manga licenses and releases during the Kodansha Live presentation on Wednesday. Kodansha Comics licensed these new titles:

Title: Summer of You ( Kimi to Natsu no Naka )

Creator: Nagisa Furuya

Debut: Spring 2021 (print/digital)

Synopsis: Chiharu Saeki and and Wataru Toda are two high school students who share a common hobby: They love to watch movies. After they meet, they become fast friends, until one day, when Chiharu confesses his love for Wataru. Wataru says that Chiharu's confession doesn't bother him, and the boys continue throughout their summer, going to pilgrimages to see film spots from their favorite movies. But the more time he spends with Chiharu, Wataru realizes he may not only be as unaffected by Chiharu's confession as he claimed to be, but those feels may also be mutual.

Furuya serialized the manga in Ichijinsha 's gateau magazine from 2017 to 2019. Ichijinsha released two compiled book volumes for the manga. The first volume is titled Kimi wa Natsu no Naka ( My Summer of You ), while the second volume is titled Kimi to Natsu no Naka ( My Summer With You ).



Title: Chasing After Aoi Koshiba ( Kyō, Koshiba Aoi ni Aetara. )

Creator: Hazuki Takeoka (story), Fly (art)

Print/Digital Debut: March 2021 (print/digital)

Synopsis: At her high school reunion, a woman reminisces about the shallow girl she was in high school and her absent first love, who taught her so much...

Takeoka launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in November 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume last July.

Takeoka wrote the Masamune-kun's Revenge manga that inspired a television anime. Fly drew the Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park manga and drafted the original character designs for the IRODUKU: The World in Colors anime.



Vertical will release the following manga:

Title: Haru's Curse ( Haru no Noroi )

Creator: Asuka Konishi

Debut: February 2021 (print/digital)

Synopsis: After Natsumi's younger sister and best friend Haru dies at the age of 19, she begins dating Haru's fiancee Togo - on the condition that he take her only to places he had taken her sister. Their relationship deepens as the seasons pass, but Haru's curse lies between them... Will there be happiness after Haru's curse is broken?

Konishi launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in November 2015, and ended it in November 2016. Ichijinsha published two compiled book volumes for the manga.



Title: A School Frozen in Time ( Tsumetai Kōsha no Toki wa Tomaru )

Creator: Naoshi Arakawa ( Your Lie in April ), Mizuki Tsujimura (original novel)

Debut: April 2021 (print/digital)

Synopsis: On a snowy school day like any other, classmates and childhood friends Hiroshi and Mizuki arrive at school to find the campus eerily empty. Before long, they find themselves trapped inside with six other friends, and even stranger, all the clocks have stopped at a very specific moment -- the exact time when a former classmate jumped off the school roof to their death three months earlier. It turns out that this departed friend is their way out of their current predicament and may even be among their group... but no one can remember who it was that took their life on that sad day. The students must face themselves and their past memories to piece together the identity of this suicide victim or risk a similar fate -- with their lives lost and forgotten inside these frigid school walls.

Mizuki Tsujimura ( Anime Supremacy! ) and Kodansha published the original three-volume novel series in 2004, with a new two-volume re-release in 2007. Arakawa launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Magazine in December 2007, and ended it in April 2009. Kodansha published four volumes for the manga.



The following previously licensed manga will get a print release:

Title: Star-Crossed!! ( Oshi ga Watashi de Watashi ga Oshi de )

Creator: Junko ( Kiss Him, Not Me )

Print Debut: February 2021

Synopsis: Azusa lives for only one man: Chika-kun, of the idol group Prince 4 U. But when she accidentally dies trying (and failing) to save him, she can't believe her luck—to be in literal Heaven with the man she loves! But never one to lie, God says this one is on him, and sends them both back to continue their lives … but there's just one little problem. Their souls have been sent to the wrong bodies! And not only that—they can switch back and forth by kissing? What on Earth does fate have in store for them?

Kodansha Comics began publishing the manga digitally on March 24. Junko launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in June 2019.



Title: Cells at Work! Baby ( Hataraku Saibō Baby )

Creators: Akane Shimizu , Yasuhiro Fukuda

Print Debut: Spring 2021

Synopsis: It's no easy feat to keep a body happy and healthy, so even the newest cells have their tiny-winey, chubby-wubby hands full! Join these cute baby cells as they work hard within their newborn baby body, in this newest (literally!) spinoff of Cells at Work!

Kodansha will begin publishing the manga digitally on July 21. Fukuda launched the manga spinoff of Cells at Work! in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in October 2019. Kodansha released the manga's first compiled book volume on January 9. The manga took a two-month hiatus from December 2019 to February 2020.

