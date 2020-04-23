Seven Seas Licenses Manly Appetites, Days of Love at Seagull Villa, Kageki Shoujo! Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu , Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventures! , Days of Love at Seagull Villa , and Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises manga, as well as the Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs light novel series.

Seven Seas will publish Mito's Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu ( Minegishi-san wa Ōtsu-kun ni Tabesasetai ) boys-love manga on December 8. It describes the manga:

Minegishi is a handsome, friendly salaryman rising through the ranks at work. He does have one insatiable desire at the office: he loves to feed his grumpy co-worker, Otsu. Otsu might be taking the food, but he's not taking the bait—he thinks Minegishi's coolness is a challenge, and refuses to be charmed like everyone else in the office! But the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and Minegishi's attention might be reflecting a hunger for something more. Can he break through Otsu's hard shell? This sweet BL office comedy is sure to satisfy!

Futabasha published the manga's one compiled book volume last October.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yuki Moritaka's Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventures! ( Watashi, Nichijō wa Heikinchi de tte Itta yo ne! ) spinoff manga on November 17. It describes the manga:

When it comes to reincarnation, most people hope for a better life—except for recent high school graduate, Kurihara Misato. She just wants an average life! Unfortunately for her, thanks to God's...interesting interpretation of “average,” she is reborn as a young girl with incredible magical powers. Can she achieve the normal life she's always longed for, or will her not-so-average abilities betray her? Follow the everyday antics of our loveable heroes in this new collection of 4-panel comics!

Moritaka launched the four-panel spinoff manga of FUNA 's Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ( Watashi, Nōryoku wa Heikinchi de tte Itta yo ne! ) light novel series on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website last July. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 12.

FUNA launched the original novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō!" (Let's Become Novelists!) website in January 2016, and it is ongoing. Taibundo and Earth Star Novel published the first volume in print with illustrations by Itsuki Akata in May 2016, and the 13th volume shipped on March 14. Seven Seas Entertainment published the eighth volume on March 24. The novels inspired a television anime that premiered last October. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and later added an English dub .

Neko Mint launched the novel series' main manga adaptation on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in August 2016. The fourth compiled volume shipped in Japan last October, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume last May.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Naoko Kodama 's Days of Love at Seagull Villa ( Umineko-sō Days ) yuri manga on November 24. It describes the manga:

When Mayumi's fiancée leaves her for another woman, Mayumi impulsively decides to move away and start over again by the seaside. Once there she meets Rin, a tough but kind single mother who runs the housing complex Seagull Villa. While the two women might not have a lot in common, they're drawn to each other, and the relationship growing between them is deeper than they expected. Sail away on this tale of romance by the sea!

Kodama launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in January 2019, and Ichijinsha published the second volume on January 17.

Kodama also drew the NTR: Netsuzou Trap manga, which inspired a television anime in 2017. It ended in December 2017. Seven Seas published all six volumes of the manga in English, as well as Kodama's I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up manga last June.

Seven Seas will publish Kumiko Saiki's Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises ( Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero ) manga on November 17. It describes the manga:

Like the Takarazuka Revue, the young women who go to the arts academy Kouka Kageki High School play all the parts of musical theater, be they female or male. Narada Ai is a jaded former idol performing female roles—her roommate, playing male roles, is bright-eyed country girl Watanabe Sarasa. From the school to the stage to the rest of their lives, there is no challenge these young women can't face with their passion for performance.

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014. Saiki then launched a sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! (with two exclamation marks) in Shueisha 's Melody magazine in 2015, and this manga is ongoing.

Shueisha published the original manga in two volumes, but recently re-released the manga in one compiled volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . This is the volume that Seven Seas is releasing in English. Shueisha published the ninth volume of the Kageki Shoujo!! sequel manga on March 5. The manga was recently nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards earlier this month.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yomu Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series on February 9, 2021. It describes the novels:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Mishima began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2017, and ended it last October. Micro Magazine began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Meng Da with the first volume in May 2018. The novels' fifth volume shipped on January 30. Jun Shiosato launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in October 2018, and it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on April 9.

