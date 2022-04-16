News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast for Trapped in a Dating Sim Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub of the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu) light novel series on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. EDT.
The company revealed the English dub cast for the anime:
- Jordan Dash Cruz as Leon
- Jad Saxton as Olivia
- Kristen McGuire as Angelica
- Jim Foronda as Luxion
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Marie
- Ricco Fajardo as Julius
- Aaron Dismuke as Chris
- Clifford Chapin as Greg
- Ian Sinclair as Jilk
- Justin Briner as Brad
- Ray Hurd as Balcus
- Alex Mai as Nicks
- Michelle Rojas as Luce
- Linda Young as Zola
Jonathon Rigg is the ADR Director and Victor Acosta is the lead ADR engineer. Jared Smith is writing the ADR scripts while Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Jennifer Alyx is in charge of ADR prep.
The anime premiered on the AT-X and Tokyo MX channel on April 3, and on Yomiuri TV and BS NTV on April 4. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on April 3.
Crunchyroll also announced the titles and release dates for its upcoming home video releases in July. The following titles will launch on Blu-ray Disc:
- The Duke of Death and His Maid - Season 1 - July 12
- Hortensia Saga - The Complete Season - July 12
- Kingdom - Season 3 Part 1 - July 26
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club - Season 1 - July 19
- Moriarty the Patriot - Part 1 - July 19
- The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 (The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) - July 19
- One Piece - Season 11 Voyage 9 - July 5 (Both Blu-ray Disc an DVD release)
- Scar on the Praeter - The Complete Season - July 26
- Taisho Otome Fairy Tale - The Complete Season - July 5
- The World Ends with You the Animation - The Complete Season - July 12
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), (link 2) (Nicholas Friedman)