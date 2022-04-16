Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast for Trapped in a Dating Sim Anime

Company also reveals home video releases for July with formertitles

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub of the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The company revealed the English dub cast for the anime:

Jonathon Rigg is the ADR Director and Victor Acosta is the lead ADR engineer. Jared Smith is writing the ADR scripts while Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Jennifer Alyx is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on the AT-X and Tokyo MX channel on April 3, and on Yomiuri TV and BS NTV on April 4. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on April 3.

Crunchyroll also announced the titles and release dates for its upcoming home video releases in July. The following titles will launch on Blu-ray Disc: