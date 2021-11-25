Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Light Novels Get TV Anime Next April

A website opened on Thursday to announce a television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series for next April. The site posted the anime's first promotional video and teaser visual:





Seven Sea publishes the light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

The main cast members are:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Leon

as Leon Kana Ichinose as Olivia, a female commoner and the protagonist in the game

Fairouz Ai as Angelica Rapha Redgrave, the game's villainess



Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) and Shin'ichi Fukumoto are directing the anime at ENGI . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Mieruko-chan , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Masahiko Suzuki (sub-character design on Full Dive , Overlord II and III, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is designing the characters.

Mishima launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan, and the eighth volume shipped this past June. Monda posted an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

Jun Shiosato has been serializing a manga adaptation in Fujimi Shobo 's Dra Dra Shop# service, and Fujimi Shobo 's Dragon Comics Age imprint published the sixth volume in July. Shiosato also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime news: