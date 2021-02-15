Seven Seas Licenses Call to Adventure!, Dungeon Dive Manga

1st volumes of fantasy manga out in August, September

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday that it has licensed Renji Kuriyama 's manga adaptation of Aki Hagiu and TEDDY's Call to Adventure! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board light novel series, and Keisuke Satō's manga adaptation of Tarisa Warinai and Saki Ukai 's Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level light novel series.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the Call to Adventure! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board manga's first volume digitally and in print in August.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

It's been five years since strange dungeons opened up around the Earth, spilling monsters into our world. Average citizens everywhere have risen to the challenge to become adventurers, fighting these fantasy creatures and clearing out dungeons as best they can. Among them is Karaboshi Haruki, a 27-year-old rookie overlooked by everyone and...less than successful at beating monsters and finding treasure. Unsure how he can compete with much more powerful adventurers, an opportunity is dropped into his lap--a dungeon suddenly appears right beneath his home! Could this be a place for him to train? Even better, he discovers a Skill Board that allows him to level up faster! The dungeon-diving adventures Haruki has always dreamed of are just getting started.

Aki Hagiu began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2017, and ended it in September 2019. Futabasha publishes the story in edited physical volumes, with art by TEDDY, beginning with the first volume in July 2018. Futabasha published the third volume in May 2019. Futabasha published the fourth volume of Kuriyama's manga adaptation in November 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level manga's first volume digitally and in print in September.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

One moment Kanami is visiting his sick little sister in the hospital, and the next thing he knows, he wakes up in a dark corridor full of cutthroat warriors and bloodthirsty monsters. Kanami quickly learns that he is in the “labyrinth,” a deadly 100-floor dungeon in a fantasy world--and for those able to reach the deepest level, a wish will be granted. Kanami seems to have received magic powers and a special unnamed skill that kicks in whenever he is overwhelmed, which helps him stabilize but has a disturbing effect on his emotions and mind. After attracting the attention of a mysterious girl, Kanami may have the power he needs to return home to his ailing sister...but at what price?

Satō launched the manga in Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in July 2019. Overlap published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 25.

Warinai began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2012, and it is still ongoing. Overlap publishes the story in edited print versions with illustrations by Saki Ukai , and it released the first volume in July 2014. It released the 15th volume on January 25.

Source: Press releases