Yellow Tanabe's Kai-hen Wizards Manga Resumes on April 9

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's) manga will resume serialization in the magazine's next issue on April 9.

The manga went on hiatus on January 15.

Tanabe launched the series in Weekly Shonen Sunday on September 11. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 18. Viz releases the manga's English simulpub, and describes the story:

A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.

