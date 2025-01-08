Kekkaishi's Yellow Tanabe Puts Kai-hen Wizards Manga on Hiatus Until Spring

Manga launched on September 11

Kai-hen Wizards

This year's sixth issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's) manga will go on hiatus starting in the magazine's seventh issue on January 15, and is scheduled to return this spring.

Tanabe launched the series in Weekly Shonen Sunday on September 11. Shogakukan will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on February 18. Viz releases the manga's English simulpub, and describes the story:

A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.

