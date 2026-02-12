K-Pop Girl Group Kiss of Life Member Belle Releases Soundtrack Song for The Remarried Empress Webtoon

Image via KISS OF LIFE's X/Twitter account © Sherpa Music

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life member Belle released her first webtoon soundtrack song, titled "I Rise," for the The Remarried Empress webtoon on February 11.

"I Rise" serves as an opening song for the webtoon and translates the webtoon's emotional narrative into music, capturing the inner strength and quiet resilience of Empress Navier. The track blends alternative pop with orchestral ballad elements.

The song mirrors Navier's journey — standing tall through heartbreak and reclaiming her dignity — making it a natural fit for the story's themes of rebirth and empowerment.

The soundtrack song was produced by Sherpa Music, led by producer Nino, known for his work on Korean series including Casino , as well as other webtoon soundtrack projects.

The Remarried Empress has built a massive international following through Naver Webtoon and overseas platforms, with its tale of betrayal, divorce, and royal revenge resonating strongly with readers worldwide. Belle's “I Rise” further expands the franchise 's multimedia reach, underscoring how K-pop and webtoons continue to intersect globally.

“I Rise” has been available on major streaming platforms since February 11.

Originally a web novel by Alphatart and later adapted into a webtoon illustrated by SUMPUL , The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The webtoon has over 2.6 billion global views, and has been translated into 10 languages. The series has a strong international following, particularly in Japan. Last month, the webtoon version of The Remarried Empress officially came to an end.

The live-action series adaptation based on the webtoon/web novel will stream on Disney+ in the second half of 2026.

Source: BnT News (I-hyun Yoon)