Voice Actor Kenichi Suzumura Goes on Hiatus to Focus on Recuperation
posted on by Egan Loo
Suzumura is known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in the Gintama series, Shinn Asuka in the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny television anime and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film, and Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, among others.
Suzumura started the Intention talent agency in 2009. He voiced the character of Bravern in Brave Bang Bravern!, and Shinichirō Niwa in Dog Signal. He also voiced Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime and the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film. Most recently, he voiced Nezu in Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers. He won the Singing Award in the 19th Annual Seiyū Awards last March for performing in Brave Bang Bravern!
Suzumura went on a previous hiatus due to his health in May 2024, and gradually resumed his work two months later.
