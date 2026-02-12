×
Voice Actor Kenichi Suzumura Goes on Hiatus to Focus on Recuperation

posted on by Egan Loo
Doctors diagnosed his recent bout of poor health as adjustment disorder

Image via Intention's website
© Intention Co. Ltd.
The talent agency Intention announced on Thursday that voice actor Kenichi Suzumura is going on hiatus to recover from adjustment disorder. The agency explained that Suzumura has been in poor health, and doctors diagnosed the issue as adjustment disorder. As a result, Suzumura is focusing on rest and recuperation as his top priority. Intention will issue another announcement when Suzumura resumes work.

Suzumura is known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in the Gintama series, Shinn Asuka in the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny television anime and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film, and Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, among others.

Suzumura started the Intention talent agency in 2009. He voiced the character of Bravern in Brave Bang Bravern!, and Shinichirō Niwa in Dog Signal. He also voiced Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime and the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film. Most recently, he voiced Nezu in Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers. He won the Singing Award in the 19th Annual Seiyū Awards last March for performing in Brave Bang Bravern!

Suzumura went on a previous hiatus due to his health in May 2024, and gradually resumed his work two months later.

Sources: Intention, Oricon, Comic Natalie

