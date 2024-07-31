Voice Actor Kenichi Suzumura Plans to 'Gradually Resume' Activities

Suzumura took hiatus in May due to poor health

Image via Intention's X/Twitter account © Intention

Talent agency Intention announced on Wednesday thatplans to gradually resume work, while still taking his health into consideration.

Suzumura had been on hiatus due to poor health since May 16.

Suzumura is scheduled to appear at the "Utano☆Princesama ST☆RISH LIVE STAR TREASURE -MOONSHINE-" event on August 24-25. Suzumura voices the character of Masato Hijirikawa in the franchise .

Suzumura will also host his Internet radio program " Kenichi Suzumura 's Radio Base" during the " ABEMA Anime Matsuri " event on September 14, with guest Tomoaki Maeno .

Suzumura is scheduled to appear on the third day of the "Animelo Summer Live 2024 -Stargazer-" event on September 1, at the Saitama Super Arena , as the character Bravern from the Brave Bang Bravern! anime.

Suzumura will also hold the " Kenichi Suzumura Manten FES 2024" on October 5 and 6. The event is the revival of Suzumura's annual artist activity "Manten LIVE," which was last held five years ago.

Suzumura started the Intention talent agency in 2009. He recently voiced the character of Bravern in Brave Bang Bravern! , and Shinichirō Niwa in Dog Signal . He also voiced Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime, which premiered on May 12.

Suzumura is also known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in the Gintama series, Shinn Asuka in the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny television anime and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film, and Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, among others.

Sources: Intention, Anime! Anime! (八羽汰 わちは)