Voice Actor Kenichi Suzumura to Take Break Due to Poor Health

Suzumura to concentrate on recovering from deteriorating health condition

Image via Intention's X/Twitter account © Intention

Talent agency Intention announced on Thursday thatwill take a break to concentrate on resting due to poor health. The agency stated that Suzumura's health condition continued to deteriorate, and after a diagnosis from the doctor, it was decided that he needs to take a break. The agency stated that it will prioritize Suzumura's recovery, and will announce his resumption of his activities at a later date.

Suzumura started the Intention talent agency in 2009. He recently voiced the character of Bravern in Brave Bang Bravern! , and Shinichirō Niwa in Dog Signal . He currently voices Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime, which premiered on May 12.

Suzumura is also known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in the Gintama series, Shinn Asuka in the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny television anime and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film, and Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, among others.



Sources: Intention, Anime! Anime! (スーサイド・モモ)