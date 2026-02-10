Interest
Sgt. Frog Creator Draws Gundam Hathaway Parody Poster
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Sgt. Frog and Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway franchises revealed a new Sgt. Frog parody illustration of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe movie poster on Friday. Sgt. Frog's creator himself, Mine Yoshizaki, drew the parody to celebrate the theatrical release of the second Gundam Hathaway film. The poster features Sgt. Frog characters Keroro, Tamama, and Giroro instead of the Gundam Hathaway characters Hathaway Noa, Gigi Andalucia, and Kenneth Sleg, respectively. (Kururu and Dororo takes the place of the Xi Gundam mobile suit's head and hand.)
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, the second installment of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway film series, opened on January 30. American R&B artist SZA performed the opening theme song "Snooze," and SennaRin performed the insert song "ENDROLL" with Yōhei Kawakami of Alexandros. Guns N' Roses contributed their iconic 1988 song "Sweet Child o' Mine" as the ending theme.
Mine Yoshizaki launched the Sgt. Frog manga in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine in 1999. The manga series inspired an anime series that aired on TXN Network stations from 2004 until 2011. The anime spawned five feature-length films in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010. A brand-new feature-length film will open this summer, before a new anime series premieres this fall.
Sources: Sgt. Frog's X/Twitter account, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway's X/Twitter account